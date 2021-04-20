Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive for COVID-19 With ‘Mild Symptoms’

This comes after veteran congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for the virus on Monday and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi had announced the suspension of all his elections rallies in the poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday, as the country battles a ferocious second wave of infections amid the health emergency.

‘I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” he had tweeted.

On Tuesday,1,761 Covid deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day tally since the pandemic began, and over 2.59 lakh new cases were reported. This is the second day over 2 lakh cases have been reported in the country.