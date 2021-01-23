Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Congress’ Tamil Nadu Campaign from Today
The elections are set to take place in May.
As the Tamil Nadu assembly elections approach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on the party’s campaign trail, starting from Coimbatore, on Saturday, 23 January. The elections are scheduled to take place in May.
According to the party itinerary, Gandhi will do roadshows and interact with MSMEs, industrial workers, farmers and weavers in the western districts of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on Saturday, NDTV reported.
The congress leader is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore at 11 am and interact with the MSME’s. Following this, he will attend roadshows at Avinashi Road in Coimbatore and Tiruppur district.
Gandhi is also set to visit the memorial pillar dedicated to Tiruppur Kumaran for the purpose of paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter at 5 pm. Following this, he will meet with industrial labour at 5:45 PM.
The Congress leader is embarking on the election trail in the southern state for three days, covering five districts in the western region, which include Tiruppur, Erode and Karur.
The leader took to Twitter to express that “We will defend and preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt.”
(With inputs from NDTV)
