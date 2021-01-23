Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off  Congress’ Tamil Nadu Campaign from Today

As the Tamil Nadu assembly elections approach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on the party’s campaign trail, starting from Coimbatore, on Saturday, 23 January. The elections are scheduled to take place in May.

According to the party itinerary, Gandhi will do roadshows and interact with MSMEs, industrial workers, farmers and weavers in the western districts of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on Saturday, NDTV reported.

The congress leader is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore at 11 am and interact with the MSME’s. Following this, he will attend roadshows at Avinashi Road in Coimbatore and Tiruppur district.

Gandhi is also set to visit the memorial pillar dedicated to Tiruppur Kumaran for the purpose of paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter at 5 pm. Following this, he will meet with industrial labour at 5:45 PM.