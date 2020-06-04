In a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandh, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj described India’s lockdown as “draconian” and implied that it lead to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.“Our lockdown was porous and decimated the economy. We flattened the GDP curve instead of infection curve.” Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto"In India, if you want to do something, be compassionate. And listen. The country will tell you what it wants. Right now the people are screaming in pain," Rahul Gandhi added.Bajaj then said it was time to get the fear out of the minds of the people. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address people in this regard.“I think that the first problem is to get the fear out of the minds of the people, there has to be a very clear aligned narrative, I would say from the PM because, right or wrong, when he says something people seem to follow.”Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj AutoBajaj also said that he was advised not to speak to Gandhi as it would get him into “trouble.”Gandhi has held a series of discussions with experts like former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee, among others. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.