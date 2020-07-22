Was Promised Ram Raj, Got Goonda Raj: Rahul on UP Journo’s Murder
Vikram Joshi was shot at by a group of men in front of his daughters near Ghaziabad on 20 July night.
After the journalist who was shot at in front of his daughters in Ghaziabad succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, 22 July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government saying, “We were promised Ram Raj, but we got Goonda Raj”.
Vikram Joshi was travelling on a motorcycle with his daughters when the men assaulted him and opened fire.
The police suspect that the attack on Joshi could be because he had recently complained against a group of men who were harassing his niece.
BSP chief Mayawati also attacked the law and order condition in Uttar Pradesh saying, “Crime virus dominates coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh”.
A total of nine people have been arrested in the matter, while efforts to nab another accused is underway, reported ANI.
After the family of the journalist alleged inaction by police, the station in-charge has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated. Joshi, who received a bullet injury on his head, was said to be in a critical condition at a private hospital in the city.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.