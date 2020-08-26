‘Distractions Through Media Won’t Help the Poor’: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi has suggested that the government now needs to “spend more, not lend more”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a fresh jibe at the ruling government on Wednesday, 26 August, said that "distractions through media won't help the poor" and that the RBI confirmed what he had been warning about for the past couple of months in its latest report on the economic contraction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also went on to suggest that the government now needs to “spend more, not lend more” and give money in the hands of the poor instead of offering tax relief to industrialists.
On Tuesday, 25 August, the RBI released its annual report which said that the overall growth of the economy would be in the negative for the year 2020-21.
It also said that weakening of consumption demand, declining capacity utilisation are restraining new investments.
The COVID-19 malady has affected more than 200 countries and has brought economic activity to a standstill. Some of the worst-affected nations have been the US, Brazil and India.
The RBI in its report highlighted that the pandemic has affected the supply of banknotes.
“The supply of banknotes during 2019-20 was also lower by 23.3 percent than in the previous year mainly due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown,” the report said.
Criticism from BJP
Rahul Gandhi has on several occasions taken to Twitter to attack the government's policies to handle the pandemic which has disrupted the national economy.
For this, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad has been criticised by the ruling government who have dismissed the claims made by him. Last week, BJP Leader Jagat Prakash Nadda slammed Rahul Gandhi, calling him "the prince of incompetence", a “loser” and accusing him of “spreading fake news”.
“The entire nation has full faith (in) the PM and his initiatives. This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES. Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19,” Nadda tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi has also voiced his scepticism on the PM-CARES fund for which he has been lambasted by the BJP.
