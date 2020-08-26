‘Distractions Through Media Won’t Help the Poor’: Rahul Gandhi 

On Tuesday, 25 August, the RBI released its annual report which said that the overall growth of the economy would be in the negative for the year 2020-21.

It also said that weakening of consumption demand, declining capacity utilisation are restraining new investments.

The COVID-19 malady has affected more than 200 countries and has brought economic activity to a standstill. Some of the worst-affected nations have been the US, Brazil and India.

The RBI in its report highlighted that the pandemic has affected the supply of banknotes.