QCrime: UP Hostage Crisis Ends; 2 Get 20 Yrs for Raping 5-Yr-Old
1. Nine-Hour Hostage Crisis in UP Village Ends: All Kids Safe, Accused Killed
After a daylong hostage crisis at Karthiya village near Farrukhabad in Fatehgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police late Thursday night rescued all the 23 children, including a 6-month-old. The 38-year-old accused was shot dead, IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal said.
Police said Subhash Batham, a murder convict out on bail, had invited the children home for his daughter’s birthday and then held them at gunpoint.
Batham’s wife Ruby and his daughter were also in the house. He had not made any demands to release the children, the police had said in the evening.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Two Who Raped 5-Year-Old in 2013 Get 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment
A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013, an incident that came close on the heels of the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in December 2012. The judge on Thursday said the 2013 crime was committed in an “extremely demoniac and barbaric manner so as to arouse intentions and extreme indignation of society”.
The judge also said the accused left the victim to die in the room and also held them guilty of attempt to murder.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Three Get Death for Rape-Murder of Dalit Woman in 2-Month Trial
A little more than two months after a 30-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped and murdered in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, a fast-track court on Thursday sentenced the three accused to death by hanging. The crime was committed on November 24 last year, just three days before the sensational rape and murder case in Hyderabad.
Terming it as the rarest of the rare cases, principal sessions judge of Adilabad MG Priyadarshini, also in-charge judge of the designated special court, awarded capital punishment to Shaik Babu
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Suspension of IAS Officer Held for 'Killing' Scribe Extended
The Kerala government on Thursday decided to extend by another 90 days the suspension of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman arrested on charges of driving a car in an intoxicated state and fatally knocking down a journalist here in August last.
(Source: PTI)
5. Three Arrested for Buying and Trying to Sell Off Baby Girl
The Mumbai Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an interstate human trafficking racket by arresting three persons who were allegedly trying to sell off a new-born girl into flesh trade.
(Source: PTI)
6. Two Arrested for Bank Fraud in Punjab
The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a bank fraud racket with the arrest of two men.
The accused targeted people by replacing their registered bank account mobile numbers and email IDs with their own, police said.
A complaint in this regard was filed with police by HDFC bank manager Vijay Kumar on 30 December, alleging that a fraud of around Rs 2 crore was detected from a bank account.
(Source: PTI)
7. Scions of 2 Biz Families Held in Blackmail-Extortion Scheme
Kolkata Police have arrested three persons including two members of reputed business houses on the charge of blackmailing, and found in their possession videoptapes of intimate moments of 182 women.
The videoptapes were allegedly recorded by the two members of business families over a period of seven years, a senior police official said on Thursday.
(Source: PTI)
8. Death Warrant Issued for Convict in Rape-and-Murder Case
A court in Surat on Thursday issued death warrant for a 22-year-old man from Bihar, convicted for rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in the city in October 2018.
The warrant, issued by additional sessions judge P S Kala, fixed February 29 as the date for hanging Anil Yadav, the convict.
(Source: PTI)
9. Bombay HC Calls for Protection of Sexual Assault Victims' Identity
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it will have to pass some directions to social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and search engine Google to remove any content that reveals the identity of sexual assault victims.
A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and S P Tavade was hearing a public interest litigation filed by city residents Priyanka Deore and Noel Kuriakose, seeking directions to the state and union government to strictly follow the provisions of law which prohibits disclosure of names and photographs of rape victims.
(Source: PTI)
