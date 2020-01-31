QCrime: UP Hostage Crisis Ends; 2 Get 20 Yrs for Raping 5-Yr-Old

After a daylong hostage crisis at Karthiya village near Farrukhabad in Fatehgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police late Thursday night rescued all the 23 children, including a 6-month-old. The 38-year-old accused was shot dead, IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal said.

Police said Subhash Batham, a murder convict out on bail, had invited the children home for his daughter’s birthday and then held them at gunpoint.

Batham’s wife Ruby and his daughter were also in the house. He had not made any demands to release the children, the police had said in the evening.

(Source: The Indian Express)