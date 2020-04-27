1. Jail Up to 3 Years for Blocking Funerals of COVID-19 Victims in TNBlocking the 'dignified' burial or cremation of people, who had died of a notified disease in Tamil Nadu will now attract a three-year prison term, an ordinance promulgated by the state government said.The move comes in the wake of public protests against the burial of two doctors who died of COVID-19 in the city recently, with one of them turning violent where agitators even attacked health workers and civic body staff. Under section 74 of The Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, those indulging in such acts will have to face a minimum jail term of one year while the maximum award will be three years, the release added. The offence will also carry a fine, it said but did not specify.Read the full story here.Chennai Mob Denies Dignity in Death to COVID-19-Afflicted Dr Simon2. Pushcarts, Hawkers Not in Sight, Consumers Hunt for VeggiesMany residents who could not buy vegetables on Saturday because of crowd, found it difficult to purchase them on Sunday, day one of the complete lockdown.In PTC quarters area off Rajiv Gandhi Salai, the lone platform vendor was driven away by the police in the morning. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority initially announced that vegetables and fruits would be available during the complete lockdown but retracted the statement later in the evening.On its website, the CMDA has asked residents in apartment complexes to make bookings. A corss-section of residents in Avadi, Navalur, Adyar and Thoraipakkam said that the apps did not deliver in their areas.(Source: The Hindu)Complete Lockdown in 5 TN Cities, Including Chennai, for 4 Days 3. ‘Not Safe to Re-bury Body’: Chennai Corp Denies Request by Wife of Dr SimonThe Chennai Corporation has denied the request of Anandhi Simon, the wife of Dr Simon Hercules, to re-bury the doctor’s body at the Kilpauk cemetery. The Managing Director of New Hope Hospital died in the city on April 19 following his battle with COVID-19.Though they wanted to bury him at at Kilpauk Christian cemetery, an angry crowd had already gathered there. He was denied dignity in death when a violent mob attacked family, friends and health officials at the Corporation cemetery in Velangadu. After the attack, his colleague returned with police protection post midnight and dug a grave for the neurosurgeon.(Source: The News Minute)Wife Pleads Decent Burial for Chennai Doc Who Died of COVID-19 4. Chennai Pilot Lets Passion Soar Past the Silent SkiesCruising at 35,000 feet on a Boeing 737 loaded with essential supplies and medical equipment, captain Arun Prakash often misses the chatter in the radio, for the sky is near-empty with all passenger flights in the country grounded as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.Though qualified to fly passenger flights and freighter planes, Arun had never flown cargo until now. The captain now takes off on a flight with supplies strapped to its empty seats at least four times a week.(Source: The Times of India)FAQ: With Lockdown Extended, Will I Get Refund on Flight Bookings?5. Nothing to Do With Simplicity Publisher Arrest: TN Minister VelumaniTamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Saturday asked DMK chief MK Stalin to stop spreading canards by linking him to the arrest of the Andrew Sam Raja Pandian, the owner of news portal SimpliCity. Although Andrew was arrested for publishing two COVID-19 related articles, many journalists had alleged that he was arrested following a story which quoted DMK leader who was critical of Velumani.Condemning the arrest of Andrew Sam, Stalin and accused the state government of misusing its powers during the crisis and also Velumani for using the police to arrest journalists. He said that the portal had published a news item based on DMK MLA Karthik’s statements against Velumani and for pointing out alleged shortcomings faced by government healthcare professionals and alleged corruption by some employees of a public distribution system (PDS) outlet.(Source: The News Minute) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)