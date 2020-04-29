1. TN Sees Spike in COVID-19 Numbers: 121 New Cases, 103 in ChennaiTamil Nadu and Chennai recorded its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases and reported 121 cases on Tuesday. Of this, Chennai reported 103 new COVID-19 cases. The state also said that a five-day-old female baby from Chengalpattu district had contracted the infection.The last time the state reported over 100 COVID-19 cases was on April 19 when 105 new cases emerged. The spike in numbers is also because the state is testing more people. While 6,850 persons were tested on Tuesday, 93,189 have been tested in the state so far.Eight cases have been reported in children below the age of 10 on Tuesday and this includes the five-day-old female baby from Chengalpattu and a seven-month-old male baby from Chennai. With this, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2058. Other than from Chennai 2. Public Banned From Entering Koyambedu MarketThe Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has banned the entry of the general public to purchase flower, fruits and vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex. Official sources with Market Management Committee, which maintains the market, said the ban on entry for the public comes into effect immediately.Retail trade of fruit and flower would be shifted from the congested market to the spacious mofussil bus terminus at Madhavaram. A CMDA statement said the retail trade would be shifted to Madhavaram on Thursday. However, there was no clarity on retail vegetable shops that attracts the maximum crowd to the market. 3. Chennai Man Who Kept Salon Open Gets COVID-19, Customers in QuarantineA hairdresser who is a resident of Valasaravakkam area in Chennai tested positive for the coronavirus on 26 April. The 36-year-old who runs a salon in the Koyambedu area reported a fever on 23 April and was referred to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai where he tested positive for the virus. Health officials along with Koyambedu police are currently tracing all the persons he came in contact with recently.TNM spoke to health officials who confirmed that the man had kept his saloon open and also visited the homes of people to give them a haircut and massage. So far, 32 persons from Valasaravakkam, Nerkundram and Koyambedu areas have been placed under home quarantine for coming into contact with the hairdresser. A health official tells TNM, “He had given us about 25 contacts. We have traced 32 and sent their samples for testing." 4. Home Breweries a Godsend for Chennai TipplersA vaccine for the coronavirus may still be several months away, but the many 'distilleries' in the city are coming up with 'cures' for those without liquor during the lockdown, putting on the 'market' exotic drinks including carrot beer, beetroot wine, and liquor from pineapple.Some are self-taught, others learn at the YouTube school. Of course, a lot of wine makers come up with varieties during Christmas, most of it for internal consumption. But, these are unusual times and police turn up at the brewer's door the moment they hear of a sale, the alcohol content in the brew deciding the culpability of such attempts. 5. Bail Granted to SimpliCity Founder Who Was Booked Under Epidemic Diseases ActA Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore has granted bail to the founder of SimpliCity, a website based in Coimbatore. The founder, Andrew Sam Raja Pandian will however have to furnish a bond for Rs.10,000 with two sureties and appear before the respondent police to sign a register from May 1.The arrest of Andrew Sam Raja Pandian on April 23 under the Epidemic Diseases Act created furore amongst journalists in the state. It was an unprecedented move since the state's fight against coronavirus began, he was held over reports about shortage of food for postgraduates in the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and irregularities in the Public Distribution system.In addition to this, the portal alleged that two of its journalists were illegally detained by the police for questioning for over 8 hours before the founder's arrest. The police's actions were seen as an effort to muzzle the media, considering that reports of food shortage in the Coimbatore Medical College and hospital had been published by several news outlets across the state.