QBullet: CAA Comes Into Force; SC on J&K Says Internet Fundamenta
1. Access to Internet is a Fundamental Right: SC
Access to the internet is a fundamental right by extension, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Kashmir restrictions petitions, which also pulled up the government up for the telecommunications blackout in Jammu & Kashmir that, the judges said in their order on Friday, cannot go on indefinitely.
Such orders on blackouts must now be published with specific reasons and it should be proportional to the concerns necessitating such suspension, Friday’s ruling said, while also directing the Jammu & Kashmir government to review all internet suspension orders within a week.
Accessing the internet to express speech and carry out trade is a fundamental right, the apex court said.
2. CAA Notified, Effective From 10 January
Even as protests continue across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the government on Friday notified the controversial legislation, making it effective beginning 10 January.
A notification in the official gazette by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Anil Malik said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of the Section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.”
3. Left Students Led by Aishe Behind Violence, Say Cops
Five days after an armed mob of masked men and women assaulted students and teachers inside the JNU campus, Delhi Police on Friday named nine students it said were responsible for the violence, with several of them belonging to Left-wing groups and including JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was attacked and suffered a head injury.
The police version of the events, which is different from the prevailing narrative of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP being responsible for the violence of Sunday evening, was immediately contested by JNUSU. The union’s general secretary, Satish Yadav, said: “Police are trying to give a new turn to the case by naming all Left organisations in their distorted investigation. The members of Left organisations were beaten up by the ABVP. Police did not even use the words ABVP in the briefing. It’s a politically motivated investigation and the briefing was held to name JNUSU members.”
4. NRC Fears Trigger Rush to Get Birth Certificates
A sudden increase in the demand for birth certificates has been reported from various minority-dominated areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra, even as protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) continue across the country.
Most of the state governments will start enrollment for National Population Register (NPR) from 1 April 2020. The central government has said no documents will be needed for registration under NPR and the entire exercise is based on “self declaration”. It has also said that there is no link between NPR and NRC, even though opposition parties say NPR is the stepping stone for NRC. Officials across the states mentioned above confirmed a rise in number of requests for birth certificates.
5. Assets Belonging to Chanda Kochhar and Family Attached
Almost a year after central investigative agencies launched a probe against former ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar for alleged irregularities in the granting of loans to the Videocon Group, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday provisionally attached assets belonging to her and her husband, including a flat at CCI Chambers at Churchgate, Mumbai, where she lives, and three other properties including farmland, plant and machinery, two investigators said on condition of anonymity.
6. ‘NCLAT Gave Mistry Relief, Never Sought,’ Says SC, Stays Order
The Supreme Court on Friday took less than 10 seconds to stay the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s December 18 decision reinstating Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons, a post from which he was removed in October 2016 by the board of directors.
The skills of a heavy-duty line-up of senior advocates — Harsh Salve, A M Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi — enlisted by Tata Sons to challenge the NCLAT judgment remained underutilised as a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant ordered notice on its petition while staying operation of the NCLAT judgment within seconds of the petition being called for hearing.
This triggered vociferous protest from several other senior advocates — C A Sundaram, Shyam Divan, Maninder Singh and Neeraj K Kaul — engaged by the Shapoorji Pallonji group, Mistry and Sterling Investments. They told the court that Mistry himself had said he didn’t want reinstatement as executive chairman but wanted to protect the interest of minority shareholders.
7. Lankesh Murder Suspect Arrested in Jharkhand
The Karnataka special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh arrested a suspect from Katras in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Thursday. The suspect, Rushikesh Devdikar (44), was named in an earlier chargesheet filed in the murder case. A local court in Dhanbad allowed the Karnataka team to take Devdikar on a three-day transit remand.
Devdikar lived in Aurangabad till two years ago and ran a store there. Early on Friday, the Karnataka SIT, along with the local unit of the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), went to the house where Devdikar lived. An ATS officer told TOI they had come to Aurangabad to verify information on Devdikar. “The suspect resided in the city till 2-3 years ago and operated a store. He had also taken a shop on rent,” the officer said.
8. Envoys Visit Jammu, Meet Kashmiri Pandits in Camp
A team of foreign envoys including US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, which reached here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, met and interacted with residents of Kashmiri migrant camp at Jagati on outskirts of the city.
Earlier in the day, the delegation also met civil society representatives and community leaders in Jammu. The envoy delegation, which had arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, met political leaders and senior Army officials in Srinagar. Envoys are visiting Jammu and Kashmir to see first-hand the efforts made by the government to normalise the situation after the revocation of the erstwhile state’s special status in August last year.
9. 24 Feared Dead as Truck, Bus Catch Fire After Collision in UP
As many as 24 persons are feared dead as a double-decker bus and a truck caught fire after a head-on collision at Chhabaramau area of Kannauj district Friday, police said. A total of 21 persons who suffered injuries were rescued by local residents, they said. The private bus was ferrying passengers from Kannauj and Farrukhabad districts to Jaipur, police said.
Police suspect that the accident occurred when the truck driver lost control over the vehicle, leading to a collision with the bus. The truck driver and cleaner are missing, they said.
