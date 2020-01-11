QBullet: CAA Comes Into Force; SC on J&K Says Internet Fundamenta

Access to the internet is a fundamental right by extension, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Kashmir restrictions petitions, which also pulled up the government up for the telecommunications blackout in Jammu & Kashmir that, the judges said in their order on Friday, cannot go on indefinitely.

Such orders on blackouts must now be published with specific reasons and it should be proportional to the concerns necessitating such suspension, Friday’s ruling said, while also directing the Jammu & Kashmir government to review all internet suspension orders within a week.

Accessing the internet to express speech and carry out trade is a fundamental right, the apex court said.