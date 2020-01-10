QBullet: JNU Panel to Probe Attack; SC Verdict on J&K Restrictions

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has been able to identify five suspects involved in the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University on 5 January in addition to the three earlier identified. However, no arrests have been made as the cops claimed they were trying to locate the whereabouts of the eight. Raids were conducted to nab them in Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand on Thursday, and police team has been stationed in Dehradun.

A source in Delhi Police said that at least four of the suspects are students of Delhi University, while one is a former student of JNU. Though there was no official confirmation of this, the source added that four of the suspects are members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS-affiliated student organisation, and three are associated with the Left groups.

A top police officer told TOI on Thursday that arrests were likely in the next 48 hours. “We will have clarity and details on the suspects by Saturday,” he said.