QBullet: Centre on Lockdown Rules; Palghar Lynchings Probe Ordered
1. Don’t Dilute Curbs: Centre to States
The Centre has termed the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation “especially serious” in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other areas while forming six ground teams to assess the situation and issue directions, even as it warned all states against diluting national lockdown rules, weakening India’s response to the crisis, and compromising the country’s public health.
Some states conditionally lifted select restrictions of the lockdown – in place till May 3 – after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last week that curbs could be relaxed in places outside “containment zones” and potential hot spots to revive economic activity.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Maharashtra: Lynchings in Palghar Right Under Police Nose, Probe Ordered
The lynching of three men by a mob at Gadchinchle village in Palghar Thursday night happened right under the nose of a police team led by two officers — who should have known better.
For, barely 48 hours earlier, they had responded to a similar situation in the same district.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. UAPA Against Kashmir Photographer for Posts, Journalist Faces FIR
The J&K Police have booked a 26-year-old woman photographer under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly uploading “anti-national posts” on her social media accounts. In a separate case, the police have filed an “open FIR” related to “a news story published in a national newspaper”, alleging it was “fake news” — in a statement issued later, it named Peerzada Ashiq, The Hindu’s Kashmir correspondent.
In the case against the photographer, police claimed that the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar received information on April 18 “through reliable sources that one Facebook user namely Masrat Zahra is frequently uploading anti-national posts with criminal intention”.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Vijay Mallya Loses Appeal, May Be Back in 28 Days
Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who lost his appeal against extradition in the London high court and could be extradited to India within a couple of months, told TOI late on Monday that he was "naturally disappointed" he had lost his appeal.
"I will continue to pursue further legal remedies as advised by my lawyers. I am also disappointed with the media narrative which states that I must face trial in India for a fraud of Rs 9,000 crores. I have repeatedly offered to repay the banks in full, but sadly, to no avail," Mallya said.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Rapid Tests Finally Conducted in Delhi
Delhi rolled out antibody testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the central district’s Nabi Karim containment zone on Monday, two days after the government in the city-state received 42,000 rapid diagnostic kits that can return results within 30 minutes.
All 62 people tested in the containment zone were negative for antibodies of the disease. A negative result doesn’t conclusively show that a person is free of the disease, as antibodies are not present in a patient’s bloodstream in the initial stages of the infection.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Oil Plunges Below $0 for the First Time in History Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Oil futures collapsed to below zero for the first time ever as the deepening economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis left traders desperate to avoid taking delivery of physical crude.
In an unprecedented day of trading, the price for the May contracts wiped out all value, breaking every low for oil prices since 1946. The exchange where WTI futures trade said the contract would be allowed to price below zero.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. China Says New FDI Norms Violate WTO; Officials Say Others Put Firewalls Too
Two days after the government tweaked its FDI policy to make its approval mandatory for firms in neighbouring countries to invest in Indian companies, China claimed Monday that this violates the WTO’s “principle of non-discrimination”. And hoped that India will “revise” its decision.
The government’s move is seen as aimed at checking “opportunistic takeovers” of Indian firms hit by the ongoing COVID outbreak and lockdown.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Eateries to Barbers: After Centre Warns, Kerala Limits Relaxations
Kerala Monday rolled back some of the key lockdown relaxations it had decided to allow from April 20 in a phased manner, including the partial opening of restaurants, non-AC barber shops and bookshops, a day after it was warned by the Centre that they were in violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
In a letter, dated April 19 and sent to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote: “I would urge you to rectify the guidelines… in line with the consolidated revised guidelines dated 15th April & 16th April 2020 without any dilution and to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. India Has 11 Mn COVID Warriors: Govt Database
India has at least 3 million medical professionals and roughly 8 million others who can be drafted for disease containment work such as contact tracing, according to the Union government’s stocktaking of human resources that can be deployed if the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak grows.
The exercise comes amid worries that a runaway epidemic could overwhelm India’s health care system, much like it has in the United States and parts of Europe, prompting experts and authorities to consider an all-hands-on-deck scenario.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
