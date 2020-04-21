QBullet: Centre on Lockdown Rules; Palghar Lynchings Probe Ordered

The Centre has termed the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation “especially serious” in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other areas while forming six ground teams to assess the situation and issue directions, even as it warned all states against diluting national lockdown rules, weakening India’s response to the crisis, and compromising the country’s public health.

Some states conditionally lifted select restrictions of the lockdown – in place till May 3 – after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last week that curbs could be relaxed in places outside “containment zones” and potential hot spots to revive economic activity.

(Source: Hindustan Times)