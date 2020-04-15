QBullet: India on Lockdown Till 3 May; 1,463 New Cases in 24 Hours

On the day the nationwide lockdown was extended by another 19 days, India recorded the highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases so far – 1,463 – and saw 29 deaths from the infection.

With this, the total number of cases detected so far has touched 10,815, of which 353 have died while 1,190 recovered.

Till now, the highest single-day jump was 918 cases on 12 April, which was followed by 905 cases on 13 April. The last three days have together seen an increase of 3,286 cases, which is over 30 percent of the total cases so far.

The worst-hit are Maharashtra (2,337 cases) and Delhi (1,510 cases), which together account for over 35 per cent of the total national tally. They are followed by Tamil Nadu (1,173 cases) and Rajasthan (879 cases).

(Source: The Indian Express)