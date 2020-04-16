QBiz: ‘Fund of Funds’ for MSMEs; Careful Approach to Resuming Biz

India unveiled an initial plan to put its battered economy back to work and restore its broken supply chain, as it sketched out the first cautious steps out of the lockdown.

Starting 20 April, India will allow key parts of the economy, including agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, e-commerce and factories (located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities’ limit), to return to work in areas where no infections have been reported, the government said on Wednesday.

The Narendra Modi government is attempting to balance the need to limit the damage to the economy and livelihoods of as many as 400 million poor against the risk of the coronavirus outbreak spreading further through community transmission.

(Source: Livemint)