QBiz: ‘Fund of Funds’ for MSMEs; Careful Approach to Resuming Biz

1. Government to Soon Clear Rs 10,000 Crore 'Fund of Funds' for MSMEs With High Credit Rating: Nitin Gadkari
A Rs 10,000 crore "Fund of Funds" will soon be approved by the government to buy up to 15 per cent equity in MSMEs with high credit rating that want to list on stock exchanges and raise money from the capital markets, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Gadkari also said a separate scheme was being formulated for according credit rating to MSMEs based on their annual turnover, exports and GST payments, and that the National Small Industries Corporation or another government body will control the Fund of Funds.He said the government wants the Fund's corpus to be utilised by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) having AAA rating. The AAA rating implies high credit worthiness.
(Source: PTI)
2. India Adopts Cautious Approach To Reopening Of Businesses Post 20 April
India unveiled an initial plan to put its battered economy back to work and restore its broken supply chain, as it sketched out the first cautious steps out of the lockdown.
Starting 20 April, India will allow key parts of the economy, including agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, e-commerce and factories (located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities’ limit), to return to work in areas where no infections have been reported, the government said on Wednesday.
The Narendra Modi government is attempting to balance the need to limit the damage to the economy and livelihoods of as many as 400 million poor against the risk of the coronavirus outbreak spreading further through community transmission.
(Source: Livemint)
3. Coronavirus Lockdown: Amazon Seeks Clarification On Govt Guidelines
Amazon India has sought clarification from the government of the implementation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.
A day after India extended the country-wide lockdown till 3 May and indicated that sectors crucial to reviving the economy would be allowed to resume operations in areas (except those designated as hotspots) from 20 April albeit with strict safety measures in place, MHA notified detailed guidelines on the subject.
According to the guidelines, e-commerce companies will be allowed to operate. The vehicles used by them will also be allowed to ply with necessary permissions starting 20 April.
However, the industry is not clear whether the delivery of non-essential items will also be allowed, in the absence of clear instructions on this in the guidelines. So far into the lockdown that started on 25 March, e-commerce companies had only been delivering essential items.
(Source: The Financial Express)
4. Banks Start Offering Loan Moratorium to NBFC-MFIs
Some private sector and foreign banks have begun offering the loan moratorium to their microfinance institution (MFI) borrowers, even as confusion prevails over whether the regulator’s circular permits extension of the breather to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
So far, banks have been demurring from offering the moratorium to NBFCs as they believe the liquidity being released to the latter set in the form of targeted long-term repo operations (TLTROs) should see them through the next few months. MFIs might, therefore, be the first set of NBFCs who have managed to secure the benefit of the moratorium from banks.
(Source: The Financial Express)
5. Coronavirus Unties the Wedding Business Knot Amid Lockdown Extension
Sindoori and Krishna flew from New York to Chennai for their big fat wedding at their hometown on 30 March. Nearly 1,200 guests were invited and one of the largest venues in Chennai was booked. But Covid-19 forced them to postpone the celebrations.
Thousands of other families across India took similar decisions as social distancing rules kicked in and state governments imposed restrictions on gatherings at weddings to no more than 10 people. But the search for alternative auspicious wedding dates is the least of the problems afflicting an industry that KPMG estimates is worth around $50 billion a year.
At stake is the livelihood of millions of gig workers who provide wedding-related services — jewellers, designers, tailors, caterers, pavilion and tent providers and so on. This industry is highly fragmented, but employs a sizeable chunk of the gig workers.
(Source: The Business Standard)
6. Online Firms Ramp Up Delivery Ops as MHA Issues New Guidelines
With the Centre easing restrictions on e-commerce companies from 20 April, online retailers such as Amazon India and Flipkart are seeking more clarity from the government as to what constitutes “essential items" before they ramp up delivery operations.
The guidelines issued by the home ministry on Wednesday allowed e-commerce companies, courier services, cold storages and warehouses to function during the extended lockdown till 3 May. “Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions," they said.
So far, e-commerce companies were only permitted to deliver essential items such as food and medicines but the language used in the new notification opens the scope for delivery of non-essential items. E-commerce companies are now seeking more clarity as to what will be covered under the new rules as the scope so far has been sales of essentials.
(Source: Livemint)
7. Validity Extension: Telcos Seek More Time To Submit Details
Telecom operators have sought more time from Trai to submit details of prepaid subscribers who have been provided with additional talk-time of Rs 10 and validity extension to remain connected during the current lockdown. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has sought these details in 24 hours but the telcos argue that so much of information can’t be collected in such a short time.
Trai is expected to ask the telcos to further extend the validity of prepaid subscribers as lockdown has been extended till 3 May. But the regulator may wait for the data before asking the telcos to do so.
On Tuesday, Trai had sought information about the number of prepaid subscribers whose balance got exhausted and was not recharged by subscribers on their own (between midnight of 24 March till midnight of 13 April). The telcos have to also provide the percentage of such subscribers in terms of total number of prepaid subscribers as on 24 March.
(Source: The Financial Express)
8. Pandemic Derails Multiplex Industry’s Expansion Plans
The closure of cinema halls and suspension of film production and releases have put India’s multiplex industry under severe stress, delaying its expansion.
Exhibition industry experts said some chains have delayed plans by two or three quarters. Deliveries of equipment are stuck in transit and immediate financial restructuring is required. Exhibition companies have already made requests to waive mall rentals.
“The coronavirus has not just knocked down the entertainment industry in India but affected the entire world economy. Our expansion targets have moved ahead to at least two to three quarters because of the total lockdown in India and abroad. All our new orders, including projectors and other hardware, are stuck in transit," said P.V. Sunil, managing director, Carnival Cinemas, adding that the company needs to shuffle its finance structuring also.
(Source: Livemint)
9. Planters Body Seeks Centre’s Support to Tide Over Crisis Due to COVID-19 Lockdown
United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI), the apex body of planters in south India, on Wednesday gave a representation to the Union government and commodity boards for immediate support to tide over the crisis caused by the lockdown imposed to control spread of COVID-19.
The association said that the lockdown has led to disruptions in the usual plantation activities in spices and beverages sector. It has also led to cancellation or postponement of trade and restrictions in the movement of plantation commodities meant for exports to the ports and have resulted in severe cash flow issues.
(Source: The Financial Express)
