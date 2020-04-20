QBengaluru: Pregnant Woman Walks 5 km to Deliver & More
1. COVID-19: Death Toll Rises to 16 in Karnataka; Six New Cases Confirmed
Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 16, as six new cases were confirmed in the state, taking the total number of infections to 390, the health department said.
A 65-year-old woman, who is a city resident and a 50- year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) died at designated hospitals in
Cumulatively, 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka so far, which includes 16 deaths and 111 discharged.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Coronavirus Outbreak: Mob Attacks Health Workers in Bengaluru
Tension prevailed in Padarayanapura ward in the city, which has been sealed after 17 people from the area tested positive for Covid-19, after a mob attacked a team of health workers on Sunday night.
Trouble erupted when the authorities visited the area to shift 58 primary and secondary contacts of coronavirus patients to a to a public quarantine centre.
A 200-strong mob gathered at the spot, and demanded they too be taken to public quarantine as they could also have been infected and their lives were at stake.
A BBMP team including doctors and ASHA workers that tried to reason it out with the mob was attacked. Police switched off the power supply to the locality and whisked away the officials and those identified to be taken to the public quarantine.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Pregnant Woman in Bengaluru Walks 5 km in Search of Hospital, Doctor Couple Save Baby
A pregnant woman, who walked for more than five kilometres in Bengaluru seeking medical help, went into premature labour on April 14. She ended up giving birth in an empty plot in Bengaluru’s Doddabommasandra. Thankfully, however, a doctor couple came to her assistance at the eleventh hour, helping save the life of the mother and the baby.
Speaking with TNM, Dr Ramya Himanish, a dentist who runs Krupa Clinic in Doddabommasandra, said the pregnant woman accompanied by her husband was walking for hours but could not find any hospitals open due to the lockdown.
“They were searching for doctors as the woman was experiencing pain. It was when we tried to attend to her, she asked to use the washroom. But since the washroom was upstairs she said she could not climb and decided to relieve herself in a neighboring empty plot where she delivered the baby,” Dr Ramya said.
(source: The News Minute)
4. In Virus Fight, an Asymptomatic Worry for State
The fight to contain the COVID-19 outbreak just got tougher, with a new finding alarming health authorities in the state. Data from the state government showed that a significant chunk of new COVID-19 cases are ‘asymptomatic’ although they remain infected and highly contagious.
According to data from the Karnataka COVID-19 War Room, out of the 390 total COVID-19 cases reported in the state as of Sunday evening, 256 were asymptomatic.
The largest numbers were within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, with 42 out of a total of 98 positive cases being asymptomatic, while in Mysuru, 54 out of total 83 cases belonged to the category.
The reason for the large rise in asymptomatic cases is because many of them have been identified early on, before they developed symptoms, said Dr Giridhar R Babu, a pandemic expert and a member of Karnataka’s COVID-19 Analysis Committee.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Salary for April: Garment, Security Services Severely Hit
Garment workers and people employed in security services have been badly hit by the extension of the lockdown. Most of them lead a hand-to-mouth existence and many say that they have not received their salaries.
Nearly 4.5 lakh people - mostly women - work in garment factories where they are employed on a contract and are usually paid only for the days they report to work. Violating a Labour Department directive that made paying the full salary of March mandatory, several factories have treated March 25-31, when the factories were closed due to a national lockdown as earned leave of the employees for the year, while a handful of factories even deducted pay for these days, said K.R. Jayaram of Garments and Textiles Workers Union (GATWU).
(Source: The Hindu)
