QBengaluru: Pregnant Woman Walks 5 km to Deliver & More

Tension prevailed in Padarayanapura ward in the city, which has been sealed after 17 people from the area tested positive for Covid-19, after a mob attacked a team of health workers on Sunday night.

Trouble erupted when the authorities visited the area to shift 58 primary and secondary contacts of coronavirus patients to a to a public quarantine centre.

A 200-strong mob gathered at the spot, and demanded they too be taken to public quarantine as they could also have been infected and their lives were at stake.



A BBMP team including doctors and ASHA workers that tried to reason it out with the mob was attacked. Police switched off the power supply to the locality and whisked away the officials and those identified to be taken to the public quarantine.

(Source: The Times of India)