QBengaluru: Karnataka Journos to Be Tested for Coronavirus & More

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that he has urged his cabinet colleagues to look into the issue of testing journalists in the state for novel coronavirus.

This was announced after journalists in Karnataka asked Suresh Kumar whether testing would begin soon in the wake of journalists in other states testing positive for the infection. Fifty-three journalists tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Maharashtra and 27 journalists from a TV channel in Tamil Nadu tested positive on Tuesday.

“I have brought this to the notice of my cabinet colleagues and also the Chief Minister. I have requested the ministers that all journalists should be tested as they are moving around in such infection hotspots. We will put out a timeline shortly,” Suresh Kumar said.

(Source: The News Minute)