QBengaluru: Karnataka Journos to Be Tested for Coronavirus & More
1. Will Soon Test Karnataka Journalists for Coronavirus: Minister Suresh Kumar
Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that he has urged his cabinet colleagues to look into the issue of testing journalists in the state for novel coronavirus.
This was announced after journalists in Karnataka asked Suresh Kumar whether testing would begin soon in the wake of journalists in other states testing positive for the infection. Fifty-three journalists tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Maharashtra and 27 journalists from a TV channel in Tamil Nadu tested positive on Tuesday.
“I have brought this to the notice of my cabinet colleagues and also the Chief Minister. I have requested the ministers that all journalists should be tested as they are moving around in such infection hotspots. We will put out a timeline shortly,” Suresh Kumar said.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. 60 More Arrested for Attack on Health Workers in Bengaluru
Sixty more people have been arrested in connection with attack on police and health workers on COVID-19 duty at Padarayanapura in the state capital, taking the total number of those detained to 119 in the past two days, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.
In a related development, a district jail in nearby Ramanagar has been converted into a "sort of COVID-19" prison and the first batch of 59 people arrested in connection with the incident.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. BBMP Says Bengalureans Should Only Home Deliver Groceries, Helpline Launched
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday inaugurated the Bengaluru civic body’s helpline to deliver groceries and medicines to the people. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that it will not allow city residents to go out to buy groceries unless there is an absolute emergency and people would have to use the helpline.
An advertisement by the BBMP on its new helpline says, “People must not step out even for the purchase of essential commodities. All essentials will be delivered to your doorsteps from now.”
Residents can call the BBMP helpline number 08061914960, or send a message on WhatsApp on the same number with their names, numbers and address. This should also come along with a list of items required.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Bengaluru May See Second Coronavirus Wave: Study
Bengaluru and Mumbai are likely to have a second wave of COVID-19 infections after the lockdown is lifted on May 3 unless measures are taken to aggressively trace, localise and isolate COVID-19 cases. This grim forecast has been made in a working paper by 18 scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, using a mathematical, city-based epidemic simulator.
Several adjustable parameters, such as disease progression parameters, plus daily contact rate are set. The settings can then be run through a filter of 11 different “intervention” settings, including no government intervention to an infinite lockdown, a lockdown for 25 days and a lockdown for 40 days (which mirrors the present situation).
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. COVID-19: Doddabasti, Chikkabasti Sealed
Entry and exit points to Chikkabasti and Doddabasti were sealed on Tuesday by officials from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban. The thickly populated areas are adjacent to each other in Kengeri hobli of Bengaluru South taluk.
Movement of people and vehicles has been prohibited.
Assistant Commissioner (South division) Shivanna M.G. said that one positive COVID-19 case was reported in Doddabasti on April 14.
“We identified 13 primary contacts and 24 secondary contacts of the patient. All of them are under quarantine. We have also collected samples from the primary and secondary contacts. The reports are awaited,” he said.
The decision to seal Chikkabasti and Doddabasti was taken, as there are over 2,000 houses and nearly 6,500 residents.
(Source: The Hindu)
