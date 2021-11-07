Punjab to Reduce Petrol, Diesel Prices by Rs 10 & Rs 5 Respectively: CM Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday, 7 November, announced that the state government has decided to decrease petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre respectively. This change will be effective from midnight on Sunday, Channi said, according to news agency ANI.

This "hasn't happened in 70 years", Channi said, according to NDTV.

Punjab is now the first Congress-ruled state to have announced an additional price cut in fuel.

The Punjab Congress also took to Twitter to announce the decision, saying that the BJP government has "tested the patience of people across the country by increasing the fuel prices."