Punjab to Reduce Petrol, Diesel Prices by Rs 10 & Rs 5 Respectively: CM Channi
Punjab is now the first Congress-ruled state to have announced an additional cut in fuel prices.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday, 7 November, announced that the state government has decided to decrease petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre respectively. This change will be effective from midnight on Sunday, Channi said, according to news agency ANI.
This "hasn't happened in 70 years", Channi said, according to NDTV.
The Punjab Congress also took to Twitter to announce the decision, saying that the BJP government has "tested the patience of people across the country by increasing the fuel prices."
This comes after the government reduced the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, 4 November.
This announcement was matched by 22 states and Union Territories cutting Value-Added Tax rates in different proportions. States ruled by the BJP and its partners witnessed steeper reductions in petrol and diesel prices as they provided relief as an add-on to the Centre's announcement.
However, states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, BJD-governed Odisha, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh had not announced any additional relief so far.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
