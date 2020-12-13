‘Can’t Join Farm Protest if I’m on Duty’: Punjab DIG Prisons Quits

In solidarity with the protesting farmers, Punjab prison’s head Lakhminder Singh Jakhar has resigned from his post.

In his resignation letter, Jakhar wrote: "I am a farmer first and a police officer later. Whatever position I have got today, it is because my father worked as a farmer in the fields and he made me study. Hence, I owe my everything to farming."

Speaking to reporters, DIG Jakhar said, as quoted by ANI, “