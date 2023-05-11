5 Arrested After Blast Heard Near Amritsar's Golden Temple, 3rd in a Week

Five people were arrested after an explosion occurred near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar in the early hours of Thursday, 11 May, the police said.
The blast took place behind Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas in Amritsar at around 12:30 am. This is the third blast to have occurred in the area in a week.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav took to Twitter to say that the case has been solved after the arrest of the five miscreants. "Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved 5 persons arrested. @PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann."
Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the blast, saying that the fact that this is the third such explosion in a week shows that the state government has been taking these incidents lightly.
Dhami also appealed to pilgrims to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib without any fear or panic, saying that the situation was entire peaceful.
Two previous blasts had taken place on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple on 6 and 8 May respectively.
