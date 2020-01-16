Pune-Jaipur IndiGo Flight Lands in Mumbai Due to Engine Glitch

A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight from Pune made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Thursday, 16 January after it was diverted to the city due to a glitch in one of the engines of the Airbus A320 plane, a source said.

The number of passengers on board the flight could not immediately be known.

“The IndiGo flight which took off for Jaipur from Pune on Thursday morning was diverted to Mumbai after the pilot reported high engine vibrations in the aircraft mid-air. The flight made an emergency landing early morning,” the source said.

IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the diversion of its Jaipur flight to the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.