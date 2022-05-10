'Puja' Attended by J&K LG at Martand Temple Violates Rules: Archaeological Body

A prayer ceremony attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Martand Sun temple in Anantnag was in violation of rules, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Monday, 9 May.

The Union Territory's administration has been sent a notice by the ASI, an official of which told news agency PTI that no permission was sought from the conservation body for the Navgrah Ashtamangalam puja.

The ASI has conveyed its displeasure to the district administration of Anantnag and has raised concerns over event, the official was quoted as saying.

Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1959, meetings, receptions, parties, entertainment or conferences cannot be held at a protected monument without permission in writing from the central government.