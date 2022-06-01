Protests in Rajasthan After Murder of Former BJP Councilor Jagdish Soni's Son

Ratan, a worker of the Bajrang Dal, was allegedly attacked by some youths when he was returning after attending a programme in Manglik Dham on Tuesday night. The miscreants left the spot after attacking him.

Ratan was then rushed to the district hospital, after which he was taken to Udaipur. However, he died during the journey.

His body was later brought to Chittorgarh's district headquarters.

Meanwhile, the police said that the investigation was ongoing, and that three suspects had been taken into custody so far.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Preeti Jain also appealed for peace, and the maintenance of law and order in the district.