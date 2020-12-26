Protesting Farmers Gherao BJP Leaders at a Hotel in Punjab

Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) activists on Friday, 25 December, gheraoed some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had gathered at a hotel in Punjab to observe the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Following the agitation, the leaders were forced to slip out from the backdoor under police protection, reported the Press Trust of India.

The protesting farmers alleged that the anti-farmers' propaganda was being done under the garb of the Vajpayee Jayanti celebration.