Protesting Farmers Gherao BJP Leaders at a Hotel in Punjab

The farmers alleged that the anti-farmers’ propaganda was being done under the garb of Vajpayee Jayanti celebration.

Farmers stage a protest at Singhu border during their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres new farm laws, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 1 December 2020. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) activists on Friday, 25 December, gheraoed some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had gathered at a hotel in Punjab to observe the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Following the agitation, the leaders were forced to slip out from the backdoor under police protection, reported the Press Trust of India.

The protesters claimed that the hotel was owned by a BJP activist who also ran a company that supplied cattle and chicken feed. They said they will boycott the company’s products.

Led by the union's vice president Kirpal Singh Mussapur, several demonstrators held a protest outside the hotel and surrounded the BJP leaders. Additionally, they did not allow several BJP activists, including Bharati Sharma, district president of BJP's Mahila Wing, to enter the hotel, the police said.

The police added that those who entered the hotel had to slip out one by one from the its backdoor, under police protection, to save themselves from the protesters.

