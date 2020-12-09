MSP & Private Mandis: What’s in Govt’s Draft That Farmers Rejected

Protesting farm leaders on Wednesday, 9 December, rejected the government's draft proposal for amendments in the three contentious laws.

The Centre, which is negotiating with farmer unions to end their protest over controversial agriculture laws, had sent a draft proposal to the farmer unions, with an assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

This comes a day after the Bharat Bandh, and the meeting between farmer union representatives and Home Minister Amit Shah, which failed to yield any breakthrough.

According to reports, farm leaders called for protest demonstrations and ‘gheraos’ on 14 December, and the Delhi-Jaipur highway to be blocked till 12 December.