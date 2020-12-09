MSP & Private Mandis: What’s in Govt’s Draft That Farmers Rejected
This comes a day after the Bharat Bandh, and the meeting between farmer union representatives and Amit Shah.
Protesting farm leaders on Wednesday, 9 December, rejected the government's draft proposal for amendments in the three contentious laws.
The Centre, which is negotiating with farmer unions to end their protest over controversial agriculture laws, had sent a draft proposal to the farmer unions, with an assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP).
This comes a day after the Bharat Bandh, and the meeting between farmer union representatives and Home Minister Amit Shah, which failed to yield any breakthrough.
According to reports, farm leaders called for protest demonstrations and ‘gheraos’ on 14 December, and the Delhi-Jaipur highway to be blocked till 12 December.
What Did the Govt Propose
- The government has given a written assurance that the MSP system will not be dropped, as per the new law
- The proposal also adds that state governments can register private mandis and impose the same cess as the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)
- The proposed assurance says that in contract farming, the land of the farmer will not be affected, even in cases where the contractor takes a loan
- Farm laws will be amended to allow appeals in civil court
What Farmers Want
Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, addressing the media at the Singhu border, said, "All three farm laws should be repealed. This is our demand. If the proposal talks of only amendments, then we will reject it," Pannu said.
While the farmers received the draft proposal, they said that they will now hold discussions on it.
“We are now going to hold discussions on the proposal sent by the Government of India,” Manjeet Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union State President said, adding that the Centre is responsible for prolonging farmers’ agitation.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.