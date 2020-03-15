Protesters Blocked from Marching at AMU against Youth's Death

The protesters tried to march towards the Collectorate, which is located close to AMU, to submit a memorandum to senior district officials but were thwarted from doing so by police personnel who reached the spot and blocked them at the Sir Syed Crossing, the main university campus gate, according to Civil Lines Circle Officer (CO) Anil Samania.

Earlier in the evening, a group of protesting students had announced that they were going to hold a candlelight march to mourn the death of Mohammad Tariq Munawwar, a youth who was injured on February 23 at Upper Kot and succumbed to his gunshot injuries late on Friday night at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital inside AMU, where he was being treated.

The protesting students were demanding the arrest of two persons who were booked in the case but are still at large.