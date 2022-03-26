BJP-RSS Destroying India: Prof Islam After Indore Event Venue Cancels Booking

Former Delhi University Professor Shamsul Islam – whose talk on "defending constitutional values" at an Indore auditorium was cancelled citing "government orders" – has blamed "certain agents" with vested interests for not allowing him to speak at an event titled 'Voice of Independent India.'

Professor Islam, who taught Political Science at Delhi University, was to deliver an address on "defending constitutional values amidst political and religious propaganda" at Indore's Jal Sabha Grah auditorium on Saturday, 26 March.