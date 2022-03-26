BJP-RSS Destroying India: Prof Islam After Indore Event Venue Cancels Booking
Prof Islam was to deliver an address on constitutional values amid political and religious propaganda in Indore.
Former Delhi University Professor Shamsul Islam – whose talk on "defending constitutional values" at an Indore auditorium was cancelled citing "government orders" – has blamed "certain agents" with vested interests for not allowing him to speak at an event titled 'Voice of Independent India.'
Professor Islam, who taught Political Science at Delhi University, was to deliver an address on "defending constitutional values amidst political and religious propaganda" at Indore's Jal Sabha Grah auditorium on Saturday, 26 March.
However, on 24 March, the Textile Development Trust, which owns the auditorium, issued a letter stating that the booking made for 26 March had been cancelled for "unavoidable causes."
While the letter did not explain what the "unavoidable causes" were, Textile Development Trust Secretary MC Rawat told reporters that "he had received instructions from the administration to not allow the event at the auditorium."
On being asked if the rules allow for such orders and cancellations, Rawat said that "if tomorrow they ask me to vacate this desk, I will have to do it."
Dividers of India Are Agents of China, Pakistan: Prof Islam
Speaking to mediapersons in the wake of his talk being cancelled, Professor Islam said that he was slated to talk on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, for which he had brought several documents.
"Those trying to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims are agents of China and Pakistan. I just don't say these, but also put them in writing in these documents."Professor Shamsul Islam
He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh combine, which he said is ruling the country, is "trying to destroy this country." The event was also supposed to be attended by Congress leader Digvijay Singh and author Ashok Pandey.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.