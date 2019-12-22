CAA Row: Priyanka Meets Kin of 2 Killed; TMC Delegation ‘Detained’

CAA Row: Priyanka Meets Kin of 2 Killed; TMC Delegation ‘Detained’

India
The Quint

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 22 December, and met families of two persons killed in recent violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Meanwhile, a four-member TMC delegation, which was also scheduled to meet the families of those killed in UP during the anti-CAA protests, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources cited by PTI claimed.

“Bhartiyata ka jo saboot hai, usko maangne ki ijazat nahi hai kisi ko (Nobody has the permission to ask for evidence of being an Indian citizen),” Gandhi said after meeting the families in Binor

UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI that Gandhi also interacted with people in the area.

Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence during anti-CAA protests.

Catch all the live updates on the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here.

Loading...

‘Surrounded by Police, Taken to Secluded Spot on Runway’: TMC

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, who was part of the TMC delegation visiting UP, said he and other party members were staging a sit-in near a hangar at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow after being detained.

“We have been detained at Lucknow airport. As soon as we got down from the aircraft, we were surrounded by the police and were taken to a secluded spot on the runway. We are staging a dharna near a hangar.”
TMC MP Md Nadimul Haque to PTI

The delegation, led by party's former MP Dinesh Trivedi, also included parliamentarian Pratima Mondal and Abir Biswas.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

Also Read : From Harvard to Oxford, Students Protest CAA in Freezing Cold

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

India
The Quint
    Loading...