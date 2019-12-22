CAA Row: Priyanka Meets Kin of 2 Killed; TMC Delegation ‘Detained’
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 22 December, and met families of two persons killed in recent violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Meanwhile, a four-member TMC delegation, which was also scheduled to meet the families of those killed in UP during the anti-CAA protests, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources cited by PTI claimed.
UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI that Gandhi also interacted with people in the area.
Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence during anti-CAA protests.
‘Surrounded by Police, Taken to Secluded Spot on Runway’: TMC
Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, who was part of the TMC delegation visiting UP, said he and other party members were staging a sit-in near a hangar at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow after being detained.
The delegation, led by party's former MP Dinesh Trivedi, also included parliamentarian Pratima Mondal and Abir Biswas.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
