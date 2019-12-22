CAA Row: Priyanka Meets Kin of 2 Killed; TMC Delegation ‘Detained’

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 22 December, and met families of two persons killed in recent violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Meanwhile, a four-member TMC delegation, which was also scheduled to meet the families of those killed in UP during the anti-CAA protests, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources cited by PTI claimed.