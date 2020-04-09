Priyanka Hails Man Who Covered 1,500 km to Help in COVID Testing
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 9 April, hailed a microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km from Hyderabad to Lucknow to help out in sample testing amid COVID-19 outbreak, saying there are lakhs of such "soldiers" in India who should be honoured and encouraged.
Ramakrishna of Telangana reached Lucknow after covering a distance of 1,500 km and started serving in the fight against coronavirus, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.
He is a research student and is currently assisting in taking test samples at King George's Medical University, she said.
Her tweet came over media reports which said that Ramakrishna reached Hyderabad from a village in Telangana and from there caught a flight to Lucknow before the lockdown.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)