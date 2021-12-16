Priyanka Calls Out BJP, PM Modi for Ignoring Indira Gandhi on Vijay Diwas

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 16 December, attacked the "misogynist BJP government" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a mention of former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the Vijay Diwas celebrations. Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh's liberation in the 1971 war.

"Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, is being left out of the misogynist BJP government's Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh," Priyanka tweeted.