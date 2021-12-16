Priyanka Calls Out BJP, PM Modi for Ignoring Indira Gandhi on Vijay Diwas
"Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. About time you gave women their due," she tweeted, tagging the PM.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 16 December, attacked the "misogynist BJP government" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a mention of former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the Vijay Diwas celebrations. Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh's liberation in the 1971 war.
"Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, is being left out of the misogynist BJP government's Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh," Priyanka tweeted.
"Narendra Modi Ji, women don't believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It's about time you started giving women their due," she added.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said during a rally in Dehradun:
"Today, a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function. The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this government is afraid of the truth."
Later, the Congress party said that the BJP government was indulging in "petty politics" by not remembering Indira Gandhi during the Vijay Diwas celebrations, according to PTI.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.