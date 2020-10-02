Priyanka Gandhi Attends Prayer Meet for Hathras Victim

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as around 200 party workers, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, PTI reported.

After their detention by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier on Thursday, 1 October, while on their way to meet the kin of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, the Congress leaders were released and sent back to Delhi by the UP Police, IANS reported.