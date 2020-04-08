Pvt Labs Can’t Charge High Fee for COVID-19 Tests: SC to Centre

"Further, the capping of the prices of the testing facility of COVID-19 in private hospitals/labs strikes at the Article 14 of the Constitution of India as being arbitrary and unreasonable," it said and urged that the March 17 advisory be declared arbitrary.

Sudhi told the bench that there should be free testing of COVID-19 by labs in the country as it is expensive.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said it is a developing situation and government at this juncture does not know how many laboratories will be needed and how long the ongoing lockdown will continue.

To this, the bench suggested that the Centre should ensure that private laboratories do not charge high amount and government should create a mechanism for reimbursement of the fees charges for the tests.

Mehta said he would like to take instructions on this front after which the bench said it would pass orders in the matter.