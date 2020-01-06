False Propaganda to Say Strictness Against Corrupt by Agencies: PM

Allaying fears that the government is against India Inc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 6 January said that some people are spreading false propaganda by portraying action against dishonest and corrupt as strictness by enforcement agencies.

Speaking at centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers, PM Modi said, "Some people put their energy to create an image that Government of India is walking after businessmen with stick in its hand. It is a false propaganda that action against some dishonest and corrupt is being portrayed as strictness by Indian (enforcement) agencies".

Exuding confidence in the India Inc, he further said, "Indian industry under transparent system, without any fear and hassle, should move ahead and create wealth for the nation and themselves. This has been our effort".

About easing legal framework for creating conducive business environment, he told the gathering of industry leaders that there has been efforts that Indian industry get rid of the web of laws.