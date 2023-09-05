India or Bharat?: 'President of Bharat' Dinner Invite Sparks Political Row

“Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh soon after a document referring to President Droupadi Murmu as "President of Bharat", on Tuesday, 5 September.
On Monday morning, an invite for a dinner hosted by President Murmu on 9 September for world leaders ahead of the G20 Summit surfaced online. The invite said 'President of Bharat' instead of President of India.
It also fueled the speculations about the central government changing the India's official name to Bharat.
This speculation sparked a political slugfest with various opposition leaders questioning the move.
'What If We Change Alliance Name': Oppn Leaders on Speculations
"Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault (sic)," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal asked "what will they (government) do if we change INDIA (alliance) name to Bharat?"
“I have not read or received any official information but heard from here and there that BJP wants to rename India as Bharat. The country is of 140 crore people, it does not belong to any one party. Just because some parties came together and formed an alliance and named it INDIA, you want to rename the country? Let’s say, if the INDIA alliance holds a meeting and decides to rename it to Bharat, will they change the name again? Will they then name Bharat as BJP… The country belongs to 140 crore people, this is not a joke." Kejriwal said.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Satlin said that "INDIA will chase BJP out of power!"
After Non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.' BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years! Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power!"
RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "It has just been a few weeks since we named our alliance as INDIA and BJP has started sending invitations with 'Republic of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India'. Article 1 of the Constitution reads 'India that is Bharat'. Neither you will be able to take India from us nor Bharat."
While addressing a Teachers' Day event in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that "History is being rewritten in the country."
“I have heard that in the invitation card for the G20 summit dinner, it is mentioned Bharat in English. We say India and the Indian Constitution and in Hindi we say ‘Bharat ka Samvidhan’. We all say ‘Bharat’. What is new in this? But the name India is known to the world. What happened that they suddenly had to change the name of the country? Any day, we will see them (BJP) change the name of Rabindranath Tagore also. History is being rewritten in the country," Banerjee said.
'What's the Problem With Bharat': BJP Leaders
"Who are these people who are opposing the name Bharat? Now they are having a problem even with the name. They see the party above the country. They defame the country even from foreign soil. Some people may have a problem with the name of UPA. 2G and other scams are associated with them. Changing your name will not change your work. People are seeing this 'Ghamandia Gathbandhan' which is full of arrogance," Union Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters on Monday.
Meanwhile, proclaiming India as the "Republic of Bharat", Assam CM said Himanta Biswa Sarma, "Republic of Bharat- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.”
Attacking Congress, BJP president JP Nadda said: "Congress has no respect for the country, the Constitution, or constitutional institutions."
“Why do those doing political tours in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’? It is clear that Congress has no respect for the country, the Constitution, or constitutional institutions. He is only concerned with praising a particular family. The whole country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of the Congress,” Nadda tweeted.
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Only those having slave mentality can have a problem and create an issue with the word 'Bharat'."
