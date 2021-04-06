President Appoints NV Ramana as Next Chief Justice of India
Ramana will succeed SA Bobde as the 48th Chief Justice of India.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, 6 April appointed NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India.
The development comes just days after CJI SA Bobde, who is set to retire on 23 April, 2021sent a recommendation letter to the Union Law Ministry on 24 March.
The senior-most judge in the apex court after CJI Bobde, Justice Ramana will remain the chief justice till 26 August 2022.
Who is Justice Ramana?
Ramana was appointed as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2000 after practicing there for several years. He was then appointed the Acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh HC till May 2013.
He became the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in 2013 and was appointed to the Supreme Court on 17 February 2014.
Ramana headed benches on prominent cases including matters of fast-tracking trials in cases against legislators, and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir amid the abrogation of Article 370.
On 19 March, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had sent a letter to the CJI Bobde, asking him to recommend his successor.
According to the process, the law minister is supposed to ask the outgoing CJI for a recommendation, after which he presents it before the prime minister. The President announces the next CJI after consulting with the PM.
