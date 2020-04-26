A 45-year old woman, a resident of Bengaluru Urban district, admitted to the designated hospital on Friday, 24 April, with complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), died on Sunday, 26 April, taking the total death toll in the state to 19.The total cases in the state rose to 503, including 182 discharges.Marking a dip, Karnataka on Sunday reported just three new COVID-19 cases. The Health department said 24 people were discharged.The state saw a drop in new cases after 26 people tested positive on Saturday, 29 on Friday and 18 on Thursday.The woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday itself, also had pneumonia besides being a known case of diabetic with past history of tuberculosis, the health bulletin said. "She visited Moodalapalya Maternity Hospital with complaints of bleeding, and also had severe breathlessness. The hospital was closed after she tested positive for coronavirus," BBMP Commissioner for health, Ravikumar Surpur told The New Indian Express.Initially, when the woman complained of bleeding, she was sent back with medication but she returned the next day complaining of breathlessness, the New Indian Express report stated.According to the report, she was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases owing to suspicion of the virus. After she tested positive, she was shifted to Victoria Hospital.Among the three new cases on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman was from Panemangalore in Dakshina Kannada and a 65-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy were from Kalaburagi.Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the ministers, MPs and MLAs and the officials to strictly adhere to social distancing and set an example for others. "Social distancing is the only way to safeguard against COVID-19 and prevent it from spreading further. Hence, the ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials should abide by it to set an example for others. Let us mandatorily follow the social distancing," Yediyurappa tweeted.(With PTI inputs) (The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram) (This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)