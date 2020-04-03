‘Precautionary’: Air India on Suspending Bookings Till 30 April

Air India on Friday, 3 April, said it has stopped bookings till 30 April and is awaiting a decision after 14 April, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. Bookings have been stopped for both domestic and international routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day-lockdown, which began on 25 March, to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Domestic and international commercial flights in the country are suspended till 14 April amid the lockdown, to curb spread of the virus.