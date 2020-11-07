Prashant Bhushan Regrets ‘Error’ of 21 October Tweet on CJI 

This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 4 November, disposed of the plea which raised the issue of pendency of disqualification proceedings against some Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP and were appointed as ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP.

While representing a petitioner in the case, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had argued before the bench headed by CJI Bobde that the matter had become ‘infructuous’ due to the delay in hearing.

In August this year, the Supreme Court had penalised Prashant Bhushan for his tweets on the judiciary and the CJI.