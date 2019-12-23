Jayapal Was Not on Approved List to Meet Jaishankar: Sources

PTI was not able to independently verify the names of the two other lawmakers.

Before his arrival in the US to attend the 2+2 dialogue on 18 December, Jaishankar had requested a meeting with the leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which are essentially the heads of the lawmakers from two parties — Democratic and Republican — in those two committees. In the Senate, the Republican Senator is the Chairman and the Democratic lawmaker is the Ranking Member. It is just the opposite in the House Foreign Affairs Committee.