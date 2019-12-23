Jayapal Was Not on Approved List to Meet Jaishankar: Sources
US Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was not aware of the inclusion of non-member Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and two others to the list of the lawmakers to meet the visiting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week, sources said.
Engel, the Democratic lawmaker from New York, who along with Ranking Member Michael McCaul, were initially scheduled to meet Jaishankar on 18 December, is believed to have come to know about the addition to the team only after the Indian Embassy objected to the changes to what was initially agreed upon, sources told PTI.
But by the time he came to know about it on the morning of 18 December, it was too late and it would have been quite inappropriate for him to take any step that could have been seen as going against his own Congressional colleagues, the sources said.
The Indian Embassy, miffed at the manner in which additional names of lawmakers who were not even members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee were added without taking them into confidence, cancelled the meeting, the sources said.
PTI was not able to independently verify the names of the two other lawmakers.
Before his arrival in the US to attend the 2+2 dialogue on 18 December, Jaishankar had requested a meeting with the leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which are essentially the heads of the lawmakers from two parties — Democratic and Republican — in those two committees. In the Senate, the Republican Senator is the Chairman and the Democratic lawmaker is the Ranking Member. It is just the opposite in the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Notably, the House meeting was scheduled at the same time that President Donald Trump had agreed to meet Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Oval Office.
Jayapal’s Proposed Kashmir Resolution
In such a scenario, the meeting with the House Foreign Affairs Committee leadership would not have had happened anyway, the sources said.
In its communication, the Indian Embassy asserted that the External Affairs Minister had only sought meetings with the leadership of the Foreign Affairs Committee and that that was what was agreed upon.
The embassy reportedly questioned the rationale of adding at least one and possibly three non-members to the list, and cancelled the meeting upon receiving an unsatisfactory response.
The Chennai-born first-ever Indian-American woman elected to the House of Representatives has been one of the few lawmakers – mostly from the Democratic Party – raising their voices against the Indian government’s moves in Jammu and Kashmir.
The resolution, introduced in the House of Representatives after several weeks of efforts by Jayapal, urges India to lift as swiftly as possible all restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir which were imposed following the abrogation of Article 370. It also urges India to preserve religious freedom for all residents.
India has defended the restrictions in Kashmir on the grounds that they were imposed to prevent Pakistan from creating more mischief through proxies and terrorists following the abrogation of Article 370 which ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
