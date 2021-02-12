Two Others in Munawar Faruqui Case Granted Interim Bail by HC

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to Prakhar Vyas and Edwin Anthony – two of the co-accused in the Munawar Faruqui case – on Friday, 12 February.

Vyas and Anthony were arrested along with the standup comedian earlier on 2 January for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Recently on 5 February, after more than a month in custody, Faruqui was granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court.