Two Others in Munawar Faruqui Case Granted Interim Bail by HC
Prakhar Vyas and Edwin Anthony were granted interim bail on 12 February.
The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to Prakhar Vyas and Edwin Anthony – two of the co-accused in the Munawar Faruqui case – on Friday, 12 February.
Vyas and Anthony were arrested along with the standup comedian earlier on 2 January for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Recently on 5 February, after more than a month in custody, Faruqui was granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court.
Vyas and Anthony, who were associated with organising the standup show in Indore, were booked under IPC Sections 295A (outraging religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intention to wound religious feelings), 269 (negligent behaviour that leads to the spread of a disease), and 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant).
Both their lawyers had denied the allegations levelled against them.
Besides Faruqui, Vyas, and Anthony, two others by the names of Sadaqat Khan and Nalin Vyas who had also been arrested over the same allegations are still behind bars.
Khan's second bail plea was rejected by the District and Sessions court in Indore on 9 February.
