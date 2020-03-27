28-Year-Old Power Corporation Official Shot Dead in Muzaffarnagar
28-Year-Old Power Corporation Official Shot Dead in Muzaffarnagar

A 28-year-old employee of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 27 March, police said.

The incident happened in Rajpur Garhi village under Budhana police station limits in the district when the victim identified as Nikhil Kumar went to a nearby agricultural field, SHO K P Singh said.

Nikhil was shot at by the miscreants that left him dead on the spot while the assailants fled the place, he added.

A case of murder was registered against the miscreants and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, Singh said while adding that the motive behind the incident is not yet known.

An investigation is underway, the SHO said.

