28-Year-Old Power Corporation Official Shot Dead in Muzaffarnagar

A 28-year-old employee of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 27 March, police said.

The incident happened in Rajpur Garhi village under Budhana police station limits in the district when the victim identified as Nikhil Kumar went to a nearby agricultural field, SHO K P Singh said.