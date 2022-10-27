‘Poor Mindset,’ Says UP Man as He Films Wife’s Suicide Attempt; Woman Dies Later

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a man named Sanjay Gupta filmed his wife while she was attempting to hang herself. Though the woman stepped down in this instance, she allegedly killed herself hours later on Tuesday, 25 October.

Married for five years, Shobita Gupta apparently had a fight with her husband after which she tried to kill herself in front of Sanjay Gupta.

Instead of making an attempt to stop her, the husband filmed her and said, “Great. Yehi tumhaari soch hai. Bahut kharab soch hai (This is your mindset. You have a very bad mindset)." The woman took off the cloth tied to the fan and stared at her husband over his remarks.