With Tweet in Sanskrit, PM Modi Welcomes Rafale Jets in India 

"The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled... I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity," the defence minister said in a series of tweets.

Notably, the Congress – led by then party president Rahul Gandhi – had last year mounted allegations of irregularities in the procurement process of the Rafale aircraft.