With Tweet in Sanskrit, PM Modi Welcomes Rafale Jets in India
Five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala air base after a 7,000-km journey from France on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 29 July, welcomed the Rafale jets to India with a tweet in Sanskrit.
"There is nothing more virtuous than national defence," he said in the tweet, as five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala air base on Wednesday after a 7,000-km journey from France.
Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the "touchdown of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history."
Pointing out that the aircraft will revolutionise the capabilities of the Indian Air Force, Singh said that the jets were purchased "only because PM Narendra Modi took the right decision to get these aircrafts through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France, after the long pending procurement case for them could not progress."
‘Baseless Allegations Against Procurement Have Been Answered’
"The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled... I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity," the defence minister said in a series of tweets.
Notably, the Congress – led by then party president Rahul Gandhi – had last year mounted allegations of irregularities in the procurement process of the Rafale aircraft.
