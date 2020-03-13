Political Leaders Cheer Revocation of PSA Against Farooq Abdullah

Senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said Abdullah's release was long overdue, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she prayed for the long life of Abdullah and hoped that the other two former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, will be released and "allowed to join the democratic process immediately."

Another senior Congress leader Saral Patel said Abdullah should have been released a long time back. "Democracy is about having dialogues, not about locking up people unilaterally just because they don't agree with you," Patel tweeted.