Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday, 29 April, to condole the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, saying it is a "loss to the world of cinema and theatre" and that "he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums".Other political leaders, too, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, condoled the actor's untimely demise.Khan passed away early on Wednesday at the age of 53 after battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.Taking to Twitter to express their condolences, the politicians remembered him as a "talented" and "versatile" actor, who was a "popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film and TV stage" and put up "several superlative performances".The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirbhai Ambani Hospital recently for colon infection. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayan.In a tweet in Marathi, Thackeray said that the Hindi film industry has lost a hardworking and versatile actor".The actor, who was 53-year-old, was best known for his performances in films such as Maqbool, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar and Hindi Medium and The Lunchbox . He also starred in some international blockbusters, including Ang Lee's Life of Pi and Jurassic World.