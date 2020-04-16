Policemen Attacked by Intruders From Jharkhand During Lockdown

Four police personnel were injured in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday, 16 April as group of people from neighbouring Jharkhand attacked them after being denied entry into Odisha in view of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, police said.

Around 20 people riding motor-cycles from Jharkhand tried to forcibly enter into Odisha at Benisagar on the inter-state border, but they were stopped by the police personnel deployed at the entry point which has been sealed due to ongoing shutdown, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Karanjia, Narayan Nayak said.