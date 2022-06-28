Police Suspends Cop Who Shot Man at Dera Bassi During Scuffle, FIR Registered

Balwinder Singh, a sub-inspector of police, was suspended on Tuesday, 28 June, after he shot and injured a motorcyclist during a scuffle at a checkpoint in Punjab's Dera Bassi on Sunday.

The Dera Bassi police has since registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police vehicle was also reportedly vandalised by some unidentified people present at the spot.