Police Refutes Claims of Fresh Tensions in Various Parts of Delhi

Panic gripped various parts of southeast and west Delhi in the evening on Sunday, 1 March, after fresh reports of communal tension surfaced on various social media platforms. Delhi Police, however, denied any such incidents.

In a tweet, Delhi Police said that ‘unsubstantiated reports’ of tension in southeast and West Delhi areas have been circulated on social media and urged citizens not to believe in rumours.

“Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action,” the tweet said.