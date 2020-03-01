Police Refutes Claims of Fresh Tensions in Various Parts of Delhi
Panic gripped various parts of southeast and west Delhi in the evening on Sunday, 1 March, after fresh reports of communal tension surfaced on various social media platforms. Delhi Police, however, denied any such incidents.
In a tweet, Delhi Police said that ‘unsubstantiated reports’ of tension in southeast and West Delhi areas have been circulated on social media and urged citizens not to believe in rumours.
“Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action,” the tweet said.
Several reports suggesting tensions in Khyala, Tilak Nagar, Kalkaji and Rohini areas surfaced online late in the evening on Sunday.
"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful," DCP West Deepak Purohit said.
"There are some rumours regarding some communal tension in Tilak Nagar and Khyala area. It is intimated that there is No tension in Tilak Nagar and Khyala and whole west District area. Nothing to worry about," he said.
AAP MLAs Urge Citizens Not to Believe in Rumours
Aam Aadmi Party legislator Atishi and Amanatullah Khan also denied claims of violence in Govindpuri, Kalkaji and Madanpur Khadar areas, stating that the situation is normal and that the police is patrolling the area.
Earlier, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) notified that several metro stations including Tilak Nagar, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada were closed. However, they were subsequently opened and normal services resumed.
