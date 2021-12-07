Complaint Filed Against COVID Positive South African National Who Left India

A health officer in Bengaluru filed a police complaint under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, against the 66-year-old South African national who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was found to be infected with Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, for leaving the country before his 14-day quarantine period had ended, The Indian Express reported.

A private five-star hotel in Bengaluru where the traveller was staying and was supposed to complete his 14-day quarantine was also named in the First Information Report (FIR), which was registered on Sunday.

As per the complaint filed by Dr Naveen Kumar, a health officer in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the South African national works in a pharmaceutical firm in his country and the Shangri La Hotel in central Bengaluru had violated the Epidemic Diseases Act's norms by allowing him to leave the hotel.