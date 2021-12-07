Complaint Filed Against COVID Positive South African National Who Left India
The man was found to be infected with Omicron & had left the country before his 14-day quarantine period had ended.
A health officer in Bengaluru filed a police complaint under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, against the 66-year-old South African national who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was found to be infected with Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, for leaving the country before his 14-day quarantine period had ended, The Indian Express reported.
A private five-star hotel in Bengaluru where the traveller was staying and was supposed to complete his 14-day quarantine was also named in the First Information Report (FIR), which was registered on Sunday.
As per the complaint filed by Dr Naveen Kumar, a health officer in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the South African national works in a pharmaceutical firm in his country and the Shangri La Hotel in central Bengaluru had violated the Epidemic Diseases Act's norms by allowing him to leave the hotel.
On 20 November, the man had tested positive for COVID-19 on his arrival at the Bengaluru airport. He was later sent to the Shangri La hotel and kept in a separate room for 14 days of quarantine. However, the complaint said the man had left the city on 27 November after producing a COVID-negative test report from a private laboratory.
Later, the management of the hotel said that their action was justified as the South African national had submitted a COVID-negative certificate from SR Lab at the time of check-out, reported The Hindu.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu.)
