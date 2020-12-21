Poet-Activist Varavara Rao to Be In Nanavati Hospital Till 7 Jan

In the hearing, senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Varavara Rao, submitted to the bench that Rao’s ‘health is improving’, but he is ‘being monitored as his BP fluctuates and he is giddy most of the time’, according to the Bar and Bench.

The bench asked Grover whether Rao was getting sufficient treatment, and in response, the senior lawyer said the contention was that “JJ Hospital was overcrowded and understaffed”.

“And the same issue was present in Taloja jail hospital”, he clarified.

Advocate Sandesh Patil appearing for NIA submitted to the court that Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh is on a matter in another court and asked for this hearing to be postponed to another date. They sought the discharge of Rao from the hospital since he had been treated. Chief Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakre representing the jail authorities submitted that Rao was fit and can be discharged from hospital.

The court remarked, “It is also not his contention that the treatment was not proper, his grievance was that it was overcrowded,” to which Thakre said that since it was ‘only his BP, Rao should be transferred to JJ Hospital’.