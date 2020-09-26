‘Special Priority to Relations’: Modi in Summit With Sri Lankan PM

The Indian government gives special priority to the relations between India and Sri Lanka as per its neighbourhood first policy and SAGAR doctrine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a virtual bilateral summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday, 26 September.

"The relations between India and Sri Lanka are thousands of years old. According to my government's neighbourhood first policy and SAGAR doctrine, we give special priority to relations between the two countries," Modi was quoted as saying at the summit, as he thanked Rajapaksa for accepting the invitation for the summit and congratulated him for his election as PM and the victory of his party in the Parliamentary elections.