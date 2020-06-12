Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on 16 and 17 June, ANI reported on Friday, 12 June.On 16 June, Modi will interact with the CMs of 21 states and UTs, including Punjab, Tripura, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram, among others.A day later, he will interact with CMs of 15 states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat, among others. Significantly, these four are the states which have recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.The interaction would come days after the Centre ordered significant relaxations to revive economic activity in the country, after more than two months of a nationwide lockdown. Under the government’s ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worships were allowed to open from 8 June.However, the number of cases have also been steadily rising. On Friday, India reported the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,97,535. As many as 396 deaths were also reported in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,498.Ex-IAS Officer Booked in UP Over Tweet on COVID-19 Testing